Ethereum Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,875.54 or 0.06592787 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $225.78 billion and $7.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00060156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038562 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,381,822 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.