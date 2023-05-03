ETHPoW 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.50 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. ETHPoW has a market cap of $303.84 million and $4.50 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00009902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.8186824 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $4,184,997.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

