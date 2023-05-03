Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.21. 64,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,015. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $124.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.59.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.