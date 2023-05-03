Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 1.6%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 51,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 48,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Europa Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 million, a PE ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Europa Metals Company Profile

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

