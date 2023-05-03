European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.53

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.53 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 92.80 ($1.16). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.16), with a volume of 527,120 shares.

European Assets Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.81. The company has a market cap of £334.14 million, a P/E ratio of -193.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Articles

