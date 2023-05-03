European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.31. 20,418 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

