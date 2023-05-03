Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,679. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

