Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eversource Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS.

ES stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. 1,797,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

