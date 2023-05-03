Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 million-$15.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.80 million.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

MRAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $135.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,933.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,197 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,497 shares of company stock valued at $155,036. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.