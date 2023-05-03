Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $86.37 million and $1.28 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

