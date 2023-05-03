Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Increased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

