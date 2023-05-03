Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.91. 1,102,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,489. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after purchasing an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 184,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $133,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

