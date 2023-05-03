F.N.B. Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $39,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

