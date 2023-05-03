Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EPP stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

