Family Firm Inc. Invests $203,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

