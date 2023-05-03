Family Firm Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $210.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.