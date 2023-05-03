Family Firm Inc. Sells 897 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

