Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.21-2.43 EPS.
Federal Signal Trading Up 2.2 %
Federal Signal stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. 235,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Federal Signal Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
