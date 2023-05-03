Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.21-2.43 EPS.

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.2 %

Federal Signal stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. 235,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.