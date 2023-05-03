Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,784 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $33,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after buying an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,063. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.78.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $1.9876 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

