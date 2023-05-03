Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,280 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.55% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $56,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,320,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,700,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

