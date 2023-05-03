Fiera Capital Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$184.20 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSZ. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.14.

TSE FSZ opened at C$7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$607.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$10.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

