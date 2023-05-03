Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.62 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.80. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRGI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.