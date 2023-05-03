Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.62 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.80. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRGI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Articles

