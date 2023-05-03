Financial Survey: American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

American Bank has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. LCNB pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Bank and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LCNB has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.25%. Given LCNB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LCNB is more favorable than American Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Bank and LCNB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LCNB $71.18 million 2.38 $22.13 million $1.92 7.84

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A LCNB 26.26% 10.90% 1.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LCNB beats American Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

