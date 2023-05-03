Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.63

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.63 and traded as high as C$35.52. Finning International shares last traded at C$35.21, with a volume of 224,237 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 3.2583333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.