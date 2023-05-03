First Business Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $217.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John J. Harris purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $382,281.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 107,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Stories

