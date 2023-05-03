First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 11,501,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,177,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

