First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.