First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,424. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

