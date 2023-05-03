First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 165,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 67,052 shares.The stock last traded at $51.18 and had previously closed at $51.14.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $631.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

