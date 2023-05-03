First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 526.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

