First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ:FYC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. 8,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
