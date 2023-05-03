First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYCGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FYC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. 8,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 69,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

