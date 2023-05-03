First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of FWRG opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 144.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $18.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.