First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of FWRG opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 144.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

