FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

