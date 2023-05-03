Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,337. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

