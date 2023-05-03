Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,337. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
