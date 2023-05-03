FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.34. 545,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,623. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

