FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.95-$17.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.82 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.95-17.35 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,623. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 7,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

