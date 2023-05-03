FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.84 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.95-17.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.21.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.34. The company had a trading volume of 545,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,622. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.35 and a 200-day moving average of $197.27. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.