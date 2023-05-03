Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Announces Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.85 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Read More

