Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.85 EPS.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FLS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 422,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,015,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,429,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Flowserve by 3,041.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243,903 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.