FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FMC Trading Down 2.1 %

FMC stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

