FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

