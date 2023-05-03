FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. FMC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Activity at FMC

Institutional Trading of FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.15.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

