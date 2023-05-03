Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHTX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 91,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,321. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $260.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

