Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Raised to $105.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

