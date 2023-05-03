FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Update

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FormFactor Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 197.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 267,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,029. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

See Also

