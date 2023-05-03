Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.63 million-$479.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.46 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Forward Air Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

