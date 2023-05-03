Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. StockNews.com upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 215.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66,802 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
