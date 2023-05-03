Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. StockNews.com upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 215.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66,802 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.