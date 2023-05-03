Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 20,923 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 169.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

MP Materials Trading Down 4.7 %

MP opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

