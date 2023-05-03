Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,605 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

