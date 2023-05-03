Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $431,000 Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,026,000 after buying an additional 574,774 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $1,439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $39,623,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Articles

